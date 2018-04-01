Suncor Energy (SU) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Suncor Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.6165366828322 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray set a $46.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 2,949,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $56,608.61, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $38.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Suncor Energy (SU) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/suncor-energy-su-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows-updated-updated.html.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.