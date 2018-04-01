Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.24

Media stories about Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Suncor Energy earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.1550026854322 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 2,949,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56,608.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 13.93%. analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Piper Jaffray set a $46.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.24” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/suncor-energy-su-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-24-updated.html.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.