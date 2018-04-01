Sunoco LP (SUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce sales of $3.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $4.42 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $4.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunoco.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs downgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Sunoco in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Sunoco by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 15,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,659,000 after purchasing an additional 281,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sunoco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,450,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 173,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Sunoco by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,354. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,700.88, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.60. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $33.11.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

