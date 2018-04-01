SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,858,184 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 2,479,757 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 267,536 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In other news, insider George Miketa purchased 25,500 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $184,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Dean Hollis purchased 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,784.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $385,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in SunOpta by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,092,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $19,270,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in SunOpta by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,197,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 381,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in SunOpta by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,046,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 342,419 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $616.32, a PE ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.36. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile

Sunopta Inc is a Canada-based company, which operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. The Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains, seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities.

