SunPower (SPWR) and JA Solar (JASO) Critical Contrast

SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) and JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of JA Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and JA Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower -45.47% -8.74% -1.51% JA Solar 2.84% 7.73% 2.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunPower and JA Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.87 billion 0.60 -$851.16 million ($0.41) -19.46 JA Solar $2.27 billion 0.14 $102.89 million $1.88 3.49

JA Solar has higher revenue and earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JA Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SunPower has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JA Solar has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SunPower and JA Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 1 7 3 0 2.18 JA Solar 1 2 0 0 1.67

SunPower currently has a consensus price target of $8.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.18%. JA Solar has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.46%. Given SunPower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than JA Solar.

Summary

JA Solar beats SunPower on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems, as well as utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Solar International SAS.

About JA Solar

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies. The company's principal products include monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar cells and modules. It also provides monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services. The company sells its products primarily under the JA Solar brand name, as well as produces original equipment for manufacturers or customers under their brand names. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. sells its solar cell and module products to module manufacturers, system integrators, project developers, and distributors worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

