SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Godaddy (GDDY)

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a report issued on Thursday. SunTrust Banks currently has a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Godaddy’s FY2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Godaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Godaddy in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Godaddy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10,314.44, a P/E ratio of 146.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Godaddy had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.47 million. sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Barbara J. Rechterman sold 17,500 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $862,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,987.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 500 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $31,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,830.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,683,920 shares of company stock valued at $808,579,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/suntrust-banks-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-godaddy-gddy.html.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.