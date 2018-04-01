Super Bitcoin (CRYPTO:SBTC) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Super Bitcoin (CURRENCY:SBTC) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Super Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $7.26 or 0.00104785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx and Gate.io. In the last week, Super Bitcoin has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $204,247.00 worth of Super Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Bitcoin Profile

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. Super Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sbtc.org. The official website for Super Bitcoin is supersmartbitcoin.com. Super Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @SuperBTC2.

Buying and Selling Super Bitcoin

Super Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, OKEx, Huobi, CoinEgg, BigONE, HitBTC, YoBit, EXX, BtcTrade.im, Bibox and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy Super Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Bitcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

