Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,360.39, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $88.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.84 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $960,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Victor Vaughn sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $2,206,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,750 shares of company stock worth $7,133,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 254,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

