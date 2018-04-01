Suretly (SUR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Suretly has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $485,355.00 and $14.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00031673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00698701 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00161295 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031231 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly’s genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,489 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

