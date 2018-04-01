SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard (MA)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,885,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,384,000 after buying an additional 59,948 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $543,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,232,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 6.4% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 113,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 17,167 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.81, for a total value of $2,606,122.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,850.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,745 shares of company stock worth $9,222,084 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray increased their target price on Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Mastercard to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.81 on Friday, reaching $175.16. 3,719,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,191. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $111.01 and a 52 week high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $184,160.44, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

