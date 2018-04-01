Zacks Investment Research Lowers Svenska Cellulosa SCA (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa SCA (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Svenska Cellulosa SCA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBY opened at $10.69 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa SCA has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6,817.60, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Svenska Cellulosa SCA (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Svenska Cellulosa SCA had a net margin of 242.91% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $510.33 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Svenska Cellulosa SCA will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/svenska-cellulosa-sca-svcby-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Svenska Cellulosa SCA

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB is a Sweden-based forest products company that develops solid-wood products, pulp, kraftliner, publication papers and renewable energy. The Company consists of five business units: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, Renewable Energy, and supporting unit Sourcing & Logistics. The Forest unit comprises management of over two million hectares forestland, which is used for timber production.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Svenska Cellulosa SCA (SVCBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.