Head-To-Head Analysis: Lufthansa (DLAKY) & Swire Pacific (SWRAY)

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS: SWRAY) and Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Swire Pacific pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lufthansa pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Swire Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lufthansa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Swire Pacific and Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A Lufthansa 5.35% 24.59% 4.94%

Volatility & Risk

Swire Pacific has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufthansa has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Swire Pacific and Lufthansa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufthansa 1 3 3 0 2.29

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swire Pacific and Lufthansa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific $8.04 billion 1.16 $1.24 billion $0.26 39.62 Lufthansa $34.47 billion 0.44 $1.97 billion $4.15 7.72

Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Swire Pacific. Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swire Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lufthansa beats Swire Pacific on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in investment of property, manufacturing and sale of beverage and the operation of airlines. Along with subsidiaries, it operates its business through five segments. The Property segment is engaged in the property investment, hotel investment and property trading. The property investment portfolio in Hong Kong comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments and other luxury residential accommodation in prime locations. The Beverages segment is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of products of The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC). The products include sparkling and water, among others. The Aviation segment provides passenger services and cargo services through the operation of airlines. The Trading and Industrial segment is engaged in the retail business and the sale of automobiles. The Marine Services segment provides support services for offshore energy industry.

About Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries. The Logistics segment offers a range of cargo transport services for various cargos, including live animals, valuable cargo, mail, dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive cargo. This segment serves approximately 300 destinations in approximately 100 countries. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. It serves airlines and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and public-sector clients. The Catering segment offers catering, in-flight sales and in-flight entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics, as well as consulting services and operating airport lounges. The company also provides consulting and IT services for the aviation industry; training courses in simulator training, emergency and service drill, and e-learning; business travel management solutions in the area of payment and analysis of corporate travel; and aviation and transport insurance products, as well as insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 728 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.