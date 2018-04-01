Symantec (SYMC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Symantec is one of the world’s leading internet security solution providers. Estimates for the stock have remained stable, of late. We believe rise in demand for cybersecurity-related products due to continuously increasing global hacking events, along with acquisitions, are likely to drive Symantec’s near-term results. Nonetheless, the company’s last few quarter’s revenues have been hurt by faster-than-expected shift to ratable and subscription-based revenue model, which makes us slightly cautious about its near-term growth prospect. Furthermore, we consider that although the sale of its certified authority business will avoid conflicts with Alphabet, the loss of high margin business may hurt its near-term profitability. Moreover, increasing competition from existing and newer companies remain headwinds. The stock has underperformed the industry in the last one year.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYMC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Symantec from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Symantec from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $25.85 on Friday. Symantec has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16,066.78, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In other Symantec news, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 51,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,379,994.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,361.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Symantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Symantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Symantec during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Symantec during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Symantec by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cyber security company. The Company offers products under categories, such as threat protection, information protection and cyber security services. Under threat protection, it offers Advanced Threat Protection, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Protection Cloud, IT Management Suite, Email Security, Cloud, Data Center Security and Cloud Workload Protection products.

