Syndicate (CRYPTO:SYNX) Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Syndicate coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00004397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Syndicate has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syndicate has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $1.23 million worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syndicate alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046294 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002518 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001104 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 117.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Syndicate Profile

SYNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 19,531,650 coins. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syndicate is syndicateltd.net.

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is not currently possible to buy Syndicate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syndicate must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syndicate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Syndicate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndicate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.