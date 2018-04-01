Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,031.00

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Synergy has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $2,031.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synergy coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00015776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Synergy has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.04467740 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012184 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007242 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012084 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Synergy Coin Profile

SNRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 3,537,732 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synergy must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

