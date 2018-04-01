Synnex (SNX) Receives $144.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synnex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Synnex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research raised Synnex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Synnex from $1.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synnex from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 300 shares of Synnex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $40,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,218.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of Synnex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $122,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,268,400 shares of company stock valued at $165,286,532. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Synnex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synnex by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 66,484 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synnex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Synnex by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Synnex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.40. 537,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Synnex has a twelve month low of $101.48 and a twelve month high of $141.94. The company has a market cap of $4,748.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Synnex had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 1.77%. Synnex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Synnex will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Synnex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.80%.

Synnex Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

