Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYNT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Syntel in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syntel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syntel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Syntel in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Syntel from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syntel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNT opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,118.10, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.89, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Syntel has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Syntel had a net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 218.07%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Syntel will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Syntel news, VP Rahul B. Aggarwal sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $47,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Prashant Ranade sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,359,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 257,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,618.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,368. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syntel by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Syntel in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Syntel in the fourth quarter worth $5,208,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntel in the fourth quarter worth $5,262,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntel in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.

