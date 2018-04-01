TagCoin Price Tops $0.0451 on Exchanges (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. TagCoin has a total market capitalization of $289,797.00 and $409.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TagCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and AEX. Over the last week, TagCoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00660801 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006596 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003219 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000589 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00089637 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002968 BTC.

TagCoin Coin Profile

TAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,431,542 coins. TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin.

TagCoin Coin Trading

TagCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

