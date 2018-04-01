Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($29.01) target price on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €24.80 ($30.62) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, equinet set a €22.30 ($27.53) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.52 ($27.80).

TTK stock opened at €18.50 ($22.84) on Friday. Takkt has a fifty-two week low of €17.30 ($21.36) and a fifty-two week high of €23.10 ($28.52).

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for plant, warehouse and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

