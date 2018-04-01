Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price

Press coverage about TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TAL Education Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.4639228255087 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE TAL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. 3,503,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,131.89, a PE ratio of 168.59 and a beta of 0.28. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $433.27 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.55%. equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/tal-education-group-tal-earns-media-impact-rating-of-0-47-updated-updated.html.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a holding company for a group of companies engaged in provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is a K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The Company’s Xueersi Peiyou small classes course consists of approximately four semesters, which include approximately two school semesters in Spring and Fall, and approximately two holiday semesters in summer and winter.

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.