Rex Energy (REXX) & Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE: TEGP) and Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Tallgrass Energy GP alerts:

This table compares Tallgrass Energy GP and Rex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tallgrass Energy GP -19.63% 2.43% 1.04% Rex Energy -61.80% -140.84% -3.76%

Risk & Volatility

Tallgrass Energy GP has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rex Energy has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tallgrass Energy GP and Rex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tallgrass Energy GP 1 5 4 0 2.30 Rex Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00

Tallgrass Energy GP presently has a consensus target price of $26.70, indicating a potential upside of 40.38%. Rex Energy has a consensus target price of $2.93, indicating a potential upside of 221.07%. Given Rex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rex Energy is more favorable than Tallgrass Energy GP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Tallgrass Energy GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Rex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tallgrass Energy GP pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Rex Energy does not pay a dividend. Tallgrass Energy GP pays out 193.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy GP has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tallgrass Energy GP and Rex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tallgrass Energy GP $655.90 million 5.36 -$128.72 million $0.76 25.03 Rex Energy $139.02 million 0.07 -$176.71 million ($4.90) -0.19

Tallgrass Energy GP has higher revenue and earnings than Rex Energy. Rex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tallgrass Energy GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tallgrass Energy GP beats Rex Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tallgrass Energy GP

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

About Rex Energy

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities. In the Illinois Basin, the Company is focused on its developmental oil drilling on its properties. The Company owns an interest in approximately 1,820 oil and natural gas wells. The Company produces an average of over 195.8 net millions of cubic feet equivalent (MMcfe) per day, composed of approximately 62.4% natural gas, over 9.5% oil and approximately 28.1% NGLs. In the Illinois Basin, the Company produces an average of approximately 1,998 barrels of oil per day (bopd). Including both developed and undeveloped acreage, the Company controls approximately 99,200 gross (over 79,700 net) acres in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.