Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) will post sales of $196.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tallgrass Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.60 million. Tallgrass Energy Partners reported sales of $144.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy Partners will report full year sales of $196.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $853.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $964.68 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tallgrass Energy Partners.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Tallgrass Energy Partners had a net margin of 66.17% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on TEP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.11.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE TEP) traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.13. 589,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $2,846.74, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities.

