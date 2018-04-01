Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $131,000 in Yext (YEXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Yext by 29,950.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Yext by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Yext news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $147,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $95,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,941 shares of company stock worth $9,068,480.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,154.07 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

