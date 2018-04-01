Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 13,696 Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 472,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 96,441 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Luminex by 52.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 105,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 43.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 337,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 102,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMNX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Luminex in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $21.07 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $929.71, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.16.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biological testing technologies with applications throughout the diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The Company’s products are focused on the molecular diagnostic testing market, which includes human genetics, personalized medicine and infectious disease segments.

