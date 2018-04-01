Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 38,773 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $24,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $183,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,630 shares of company stock worth $14,410,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16,934.71, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.46 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 32.59%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

