Teachers Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (FORM)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of FormFactor worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 17,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 85,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $995.77, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.98 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 20,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $283,373.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,618.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Ludwig sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $587,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,431 shares of company stock worth $1,286,460. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FormFactor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (FORM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/teachers-advisors-llc-grows-holdings-in-formfactor-inc-form.html.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company’s segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.