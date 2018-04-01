Teachers Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,074 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Ormat Technologies worth $25,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,213,000 after buying an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Impax Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 661,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,697 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 64,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

ORA stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,852.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.45 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

