Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $182,000 in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Stock

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

CEIX stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Consol Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $352.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.75 million. equities analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-invests-182000-in-consol-energy-inc-ceix-updated.html.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, formerly CONSOL Mining Corporation, is engaged in the natural gas exploration and production business. The Company is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It holds interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PMC) and related coal assets, terminal operations at the Port of Baltimore.

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.