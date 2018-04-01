Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardtronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,562,000 after buying an additional 139,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cardtronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,750,000 after buying an additional 101,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cardtronics by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,478,000 after buying an additional 417,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cardtronics by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 520,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardtronics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on CATM shares. ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other Cardtronics news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $7,509,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Bradley Nolan bought 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $149,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.96, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. Cardtronics PLC has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cardtronics’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc, formerly Cardtronics, Inc, provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMS) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The Company’s operations consists of its North America, Europe, and Corporate & Other segments. Its ATM operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico are included in its North America segment.

