12,400 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 197,991 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARR stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.35. Par Pacific had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $663.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.40 million. equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

