Ted Baker (TED) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($45.59) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TED. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 2,750 ($37.99) to GBX 3,000 ($41.45) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,700 ($37.30) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,008.33 ($41.56).

LON TED opened at GBX 2,500 ($34.54) on Thursday. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of GBX 2,286 ($31.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,244 ($44.82).

Ted Baker (LON:TED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 127.70 ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 126.60 ($1.75) by GBX 1.10 ($0.02). Ted Baker had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of £591.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a GBX 43.50 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Ted Baker’s previous dividend of $16.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Lindsay Dennis Page sold 28,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,050 ($42.14), for a total value of £865,986.50 ($1,196,444.46).

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

