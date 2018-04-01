Teekay Co. (TK) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

TK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teekay from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Teekay in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Teekay (NYSE TK) traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 2,072,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $757.25, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.42. Teekay has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.35 million. Teekay had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Teekay will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teekay by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teekay by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Teekay by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Teekay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 223,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

