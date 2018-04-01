Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquamarine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 10,969,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 996,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $930.80, a P/E ratio of 227.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.58. Teekay Offshore Partners has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.72.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $295.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.56 million. Teekay Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Teekay Offshore Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

