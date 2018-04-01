Teladoc Inc (TDOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teladoc Inc (NYSE:TDOC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Teladoc in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Teladoc in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Teladoc in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Teladoc stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,611.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teladoc has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

In related news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 27,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $1,184,194.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,730,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,494 shares of company stock valued at $14,665,947 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc in the fourth quarter worth about $57,973,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Teladoc by 751.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,455,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc in the fourth quarter worth about $29,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,313,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,193,000 after acquiring an additional 650,129 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Teladoc by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,472,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $155,871,000 after acquiring an additional 607,002 shares during the period.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

