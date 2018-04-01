Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $187.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,681.41, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $201.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 18,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.52, for a total transaction of $3,596,375.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 252,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,912,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,078 shares of company stock worth $12,858,091. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

