Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telefonica earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.8574815275611 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Telefonica stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 1,051,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $51,246.34, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.27. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Telefonica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Telefonica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefonica to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telefonica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Telefonica

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay).

