Telenav (TNAV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 price target on shares of Telenav and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Telenav in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV opened at $5.40 on Friday. Telenav has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Telenav will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,559.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telenav by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 178,013 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Telenav by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,609,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 632,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telenav by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Telenav by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 943,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 74,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telenav by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

TeleNav, Inc (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles.

