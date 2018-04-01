Michaels Companies (MIK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MIK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,585.90, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $5,998,249.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,076,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 966.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 518,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 254,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 106,331 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

