William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Terex (NYSE:TEX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Terex worth $28,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Terex by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in shares of Terex by 602.6% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 450.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Invictus RG lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Terex to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Terex from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,030.21, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.18 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.80%. research analysts predict that Terex will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,121 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $505,037.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,276,260.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $237,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,044 shares of company stock valued at $411,956 and sold 49,411 shares valued at $2,090,346. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

