Terex (NYSE:TEX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Terex (NYSE:TEX) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Terex earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1429878758484 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Barclays began coverage on Terex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Terex from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Terex from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

NYSE:TEX opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,030.21, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.18 million. research analysts expect that Terex will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other Terex news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $505,037.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,260.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,044 shares of company stock valued at $411,956 and have sold 49,411 shares valued at $2,090,346. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

