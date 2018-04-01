Terracoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.72 Million (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $2,130.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CoinsMarkets, C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,944.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.75 or 0.09498510 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021097 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00154515 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.01945230 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021486 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016099 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002883 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004155 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007966 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,554,423 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.info. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CoinsMarkets. It is not currently possible to purchase Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

