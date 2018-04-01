Tesco (TSCDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs raised Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Tesco stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Tesco has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $9.03.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

