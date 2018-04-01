Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tesla earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the electric vehicle producer an impact score of 44.4905370103033 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

TSLA stock traded up $8.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.13. 15,170,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,699. Tesla has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $389.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44,954.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. research analysts predict that Tesla will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cann lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr lowered shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $283.06 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other news, VP Eric Branderiz sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.58, for a total value of $284,018.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,344.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,135.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,719 shares of company stock worth $2,827,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

