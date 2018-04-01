Tether (CRYPTO:USDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.83 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, OKEx and ZB.COM. Tether has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $1.83 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00698523 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00162259 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029885 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00168693 BTC.

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 2,580,109,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,287,140,814 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by a U.S Dollar held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals. “

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Tidex, Upbit, Exmo, EXX, Kucoin, Liqui, Poloniex, Coinut, ZB.COM, Kraken, Bittrex, Bibox, Coinbene, Gate.io and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

