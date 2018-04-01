Tether Reaches Market Cap of $2.28 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tidex, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00702587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00162683 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00028276 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00171926 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 2,580,109,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,287,140,814 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by a U.S Dollar held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals. “

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, ZB.COM, Kucoin, OKEx, Coinut, HitBTC, Bittrex, Tidex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bibox, EXX, Liqui, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Coinbene, Gate.io, Kraken, Huobi and Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

