Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Stake Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,170 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Tetra Tech worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $8,213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $7,546,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 582,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 152,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 137,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,270,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

TTEK stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. 208,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,733.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $544.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.22 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 15,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $770,897.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,695.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $33,290.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,377.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,331 shares of company stock worth $8,343,340. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

