Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ TCBI) traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.05. 989,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,675.60, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $69.65 and a 52 week high of $102.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.60 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,111.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $106,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,919.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 63,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,088,000 after acquiring an additional 55,390 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 767,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Texas Capital Bank, National Association (the Bank). It offers a range of loan, deposit account and other financial products and services to its customers. It offers a range of products and services for its business customers, including commercial loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for working capital, internal growth, acquisitions and financing for business insurance premiums; medium- and long-term tax-exempt loans for municipalities and other governmental and tax-exempt entities; wealth management and trust services, and letters of credit.

