Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $58.70. 1,309,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,133.60, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.24 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Celia Catlett sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $355,569.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,769.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,565 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,923,000 after acquiring an additional 265,122 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 591,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 197,951 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $8,666,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,268,000. Finally, Tide Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $5,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

