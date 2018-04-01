Tezos (Pre-Launch) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $289,910.00 (CRYPTO:XTZ)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can now be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00041070 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and HitBTC. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $289,910.00 worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003067 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00718235 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014420 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00161174 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031307 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00118029 BTC.

About Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official message board is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.com. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s. The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) Coin Trading

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos (Pre-Launch) must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

