The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Bought by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 275,221,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,662,000 after buying an additional 4,818,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,677,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,247,000 after buying an additional 750,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,815,000 after buying an additional 11,593,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,761,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,647,000 after buying an additional 2,167,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,897,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,722,000 after buying an additional 383,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185,268.28, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morningstar set a $48.50 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,072,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,713,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

